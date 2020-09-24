Cast Your Vote for Virginia Peninsula Foodbank!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is in the running to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm! Today CEO Karen Joyner talked about how to help them win, and the many ways you can help care for people dealing with hunger and food insecurities.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Visit HRFoodbank.org to learn more and cast your vote in the “State Farm Neighborhood Assist” Campaign.

(757) 596-7188

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

