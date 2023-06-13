PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Casey Auto Group is partnering with WAVY to support LINK of Hampton Roads as part of Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. All month long, you can drop off donations of canned goods, non-perishable food, and toiletries to any of the seven Casey Auto Group locations throughout Hampton Roads. You can also make a monetary donation that Casey Auto Group will match. Casey Auto Group chooses a different charity to support each month. LINK is a nonprofit volunteer organization which exists to help people help themselves through education, direct services, advocacy and outreach programs. To learn more about LINK and their mission as well as other ways to help, check out their website here.

Casey Auto Group

CaseyAuto.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Auto Group.