CASA Captivated By The Sea Gala

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In worst-case scenarios, children are removed from their parents because they are unsafe, abused or neglected or their parents are unable to care for them. That’s where Virginia Beach CASA comes in.

This non-profit organization recruits, trains and supports volunteers who become the eyes and ears of the court system. You can help with this very important process and have a great time doing it at the upcoming Captivated By The Sea Gala.

Captivated By The Sea Gala is next Friday, November 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the New Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel. It includes a seated dinner, live music with “Guava Jam,” a silent and live auction and so much more.

For tickets and more information go to Virginia Beach CASA.org/events.