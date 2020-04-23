Caring for Your Vision

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the issues that have come up during this extended stay at home order and social distancing is taking care of non-coronavirus health emergencies and regularly scheduled doctor’s appointments. The team at Beach Eye Care is committed to caring for patients by offering urgent eye care and more. Dr. Vic Jain and Dr. Peyton Neatrour at Beach Eye Care joined with the details.

Beach Eye Care

Visit BeachEyeCare.com

You can also call or text 757-425-5550

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beach Eye Care.

MORE FROM HRS!