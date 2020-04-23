Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Caring for Your Vision

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the issues that have come up during this extended stay at home order and social distancing is taking care of non-coronavirus health emergencies and regularly scheduled doctor’s appointments. The team at Beach Eye Care is committed to caring for patients by offering urgent eye care and more. Dr. Vic Jain and Dr. Peyton Neatrour at Beach Eye Care joined with the details.

Beach Eye Care
Visit BeachEyeCare.com
You can also call or text 757-425-5550

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beach Eye Care.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories