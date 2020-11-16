Caring For Our Care Givers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether someone has been professionally trained to be a caregiver, or suddenly found themselves in this role, it’s easy to become overwhelmed if stress levels are not closely monitored and mitigated. Today Kristi Annis talks about the ways Commonwealth Senior Living takes care of their staff and also helps family members recognize when they need to stop for some self-care.

Commonwealth Senior Living has nine communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

VisitCommonwealthSL.com to connect with their care team and find the community nearest you.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living

