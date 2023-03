PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A cancer diagnosis can shake you to your core and affect every aspect of your life. It can also leave you feeling overwhelmed.

During this complex and difficult journey, many patients say finding the best team is one of the most important steps, Dr. Mark Fleming, a medical oncologist with Virgina Oncology Associates explains.

Virginia Oncology Associates

757-274-8847

VirginiaCancer.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Oncology Associates.