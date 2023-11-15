PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In the last few years, many companies have been challenged to explore new ways to move their business forward. There is a rise in career opportunities, especially for the business, marketing and tech sectors. Carolene Goodwyn-Harris shared more about the degree programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College.

The winter semester begins Jan. 10. They’re hosting rapid registrations days Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bryant & Stratton

BryantStratton.edu

866-873-6936

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.