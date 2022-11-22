PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we continue to recover from the recent pandemic, companies are continuing to explore new and alternative ways to move their businesses forward.

Markets are still seeing growth across many industries and in many fields, especially in the business, marketing and tech sectors.

Jeff Thorud joined us with encouraging advice on how you can get started preparing for your dream job with programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College.

Bryant & Stratton College

BryantStratton.edu

866-873-6936

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.