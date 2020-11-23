PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – So many people have lost so much because of the ongoing pandemic. As we are now just days from Thanksgiving, is there a way to be “career thankful” during COVID-19?

The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to share some ways to think about Thanksgiving this year.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com

You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

And head to WAVY.com/JOBS to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs and more.

MORE FROM HRS!