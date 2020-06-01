Career Opportunities and Resources

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the unemployment numbers continue to climb here in Hampton Roads and across the country, along with continued social distancing it may seem like getting hired is close to impossible. But there are jobs if you know where to find them. The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joined us with some great job suggestions.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com or call (757) 745-4TCE
You can also find her on social media and don’t forget to sign up for TCE Friday Updates and get a weekly career and business boost loaded with tips and resources.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***