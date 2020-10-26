Career Networking

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re looking to get hired or make a career change, you’ve probably heard that networking is the key to finding those opportunities, but without in-person handshakes and chances to make that first impression.. where does networking fit? Joining us now to tell us why networking still matters is The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com
You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

And head to WAVY.com/JOBS to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs and more.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***