Career Health Check-up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Your health is your wealth, but when was the last time you had a work-life wellness checkup to make sure your career is healthy from the inside out? Here now to check the vital signs and a prescription to help get you hired and keep you working is The Career Engineer Francina Harrison.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com

You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

And head to WAVY.com/JOBS to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs and more.