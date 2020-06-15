Career Engineer: Transferable Skills Pay The Bills!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Maybe you can’t land your dream title at the moment, but Career Engineer Francina Harrison says you can at least enter your dream industry. Today she talked about learning how to market yourself and growing list of transferable skills.

