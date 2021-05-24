Career Engineer: Tough Love For Employers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The tables have turned and it’s a job seekers and career changers market. The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some tough love for employers and what to know about hiring and keeping great talent!

