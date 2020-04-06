Live Now
Career Engineer: There's Still Networking To Be Done!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Leave it to Francina Harrison to see the oppotunity even in the world of social distancing. This week the Career Engineer talks about how our common problem is a platform for connection to potential employers.

The Career Engineer
Francina Harrison
TCENow.com
(757) 745-4TCE
