Career Engineer: Make Your Military Experience Work For You

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison is part of a military family and knows a thing or two about transitioning to civilian employment. This week she talks about how to emphasize the right skills and describe them with the buzz words that get resumes noticed.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com or call (757) 745-4TCE
You can also find her on social media and don’t forget to sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates and get a weekly career and business boost loaded with tips and resources.

