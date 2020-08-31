Career Engineer: Make Your Military Experience Work For You

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison is part of a military family and knows a thing or two about transitioning to civilian employment. This week she talks about how to emphasize the right skills and describe them with the buzz words that get resumes noticed.

