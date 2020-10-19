Career Engineer: Just Asking, Would You Hire … You?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s not you, it’s your resume. If you aren’t getting the follow ups or interviews you thought you would after putting your applications out there, it may be time to make sure your message isn’t mixed. Today Career Engineer Francina Harrison joined us with a few reminders about sticking to performance, accomplishments and leadership and not sounding anxious or desperate for a new gig!

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com
You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

