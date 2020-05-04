PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison says companies are hiring, but probably not looking for candidates whose first impression is complete chaos! Today the Career Engineer talked about how important it is to take a tutorial on web based presentations, and present your best self during an on-line interview.
The Career Engineer
Francina Harrison
TCENow.com
(757) 745-4TCE
Connect on social media!
More From HRS!
- Today’s Takeout: Hunger Has Met Its ‘Matchsticks’
- Career Engineer: Job Seekers Must Master The On-Line Interview
- Military Minute: Welcome Back USNS Comfort
- Honoring the Class of 2020 With Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center
- Supply and Demand for our Local Foodbanks