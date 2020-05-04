Career Engineer: Job Seekers Must Master The On-Line Interview

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison says companies are hiring, but probably not looking for candidates whose first impression is complete chaos! Today the Career Engineer talked about how important it is to take a tutorial on web based presentations, and present your best self during an on-line interview.

The Career Engineer
Francina Harrison
TCENow.com
(757) 745-4TCE
Connect on social media!

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories