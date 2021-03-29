Career Engineer: Big Salaries Don’t Always Require Years Of Education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A recently published list of the top fifty highest paying jobs in Hampton Roads contained some surprises, especially for those who thought only advanced degrees brought six figure salaries. Today Career Engineer Francina Harrison talked about some of the positions where those all important letters do turn into paycheck numbers, but also some high-paying jobs that were attainable through vocational training and other avenues.

