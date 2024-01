PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Denise Foster, Ph.D. is the owner of Hemp Haven Cannabinoid Dispensary and WAVY-TV’s CBD Expert On Your Side. She joined us to talk about the benefits of cannabis and how their trained cannabis nurses can help you determine if it’s right for you.

Hemp Haven Cannabinoid Dispensary

480 Kempsville Rd. Number 104

757-609-3767

HempHavenWellness.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hemp Haven Cannabinoid Dispensary.