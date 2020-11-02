Campaigning For The Job You Want!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are running for the position of “Person With A Great New Job,” Francnina Harrison says make sure you run a campaign that is full of clear messaging, strong endorsements and endless engergy!
Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com
You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.
