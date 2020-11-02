Campaigning For The Job You Want!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are running for the position of “Person With A Great New Job,” Francnina Harrison says make sure you run a campaign that is full of clear messaging, strong endorsements and endless engergy!

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com
You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***