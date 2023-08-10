PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Aug. 11th is National Safe Digging Day! It’s critical that you call 811, and schedule an underground utility sweep before you do any digging in your yard! So to help celebrate this important free public service, Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads has a special pizza offer! Buy any large pizza, and get one large cheese pizza for only $8.11. The offer expires Aug. 15.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.