Cakes for CHKD

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have some serious cupcake skills, you can put them to work for a great cause at the Virginia Cupcake Festival’s “Cakes For CHKD” event!

Cakes for CHKD registration begins this Sunday, November 1, and the cake submission deadline is November 29. Raffles, the silent auction, and online voting runs from December 1 through December 14 and the winners will be announced on December 15 — which is National Cupcake Day!

For all the details and registration information, visit vabcupcakefest.com or call (757) 202-5365.
You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Cupcake Festival.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***