Buy Local with LoveVA App

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays are the best time to support local businesses! You can get unique gifts for yourself or your loved ones.

The Retail Alliance joined us with gifts ideas, and details on how to enter their sweepstakes.

You can find and support hundreds of local businesses by downloading the free LOVEVA app from your app store and get rewarded for buying local.

Get all the details plus terms and conditions of the sweepstakes on their website, retailalliance.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Retail Alliance.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

