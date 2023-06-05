PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Providing education, encouragement, and empowerment to support and uplift those living with Lupus and Fibromyalgia. That’s the mission of the Social Butterflies Foundation. The Butterfly Walk for Lupus and Fibromyalgia will be held June 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News. For more information on the walk and the organization’s mission, visit SocialButterfliesFoundation.org.

