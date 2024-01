PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “But Why Bump Off Barnaby?” is a new production coming to the stage at the Little Theatre of Norfolk. Cast members Helen Hope and Joseph White joined us with more on the murder mystery comedy.

Little Theatre of Norfolk

“But Why Bump Off Barnaby?” runs Jan. 12-28

801 Claremont Ave, Norfolk

757-627-8551

LTNOnline.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Little Theatre of Norfolk.