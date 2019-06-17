Business Staffing and Training

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Turning those hard earned military stripes into skills on a resume can be tricky and it helps when you know those doing the hiring are speaking the same language. Mike Ward, President and CEO of Project Management & Staffing Group joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with some great advice for military personnel looking to land a job in the private sector.

Project Management and Staffing Group

400 Copeland Drive

Hampton

(757) 224-3522

PMSG.us

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Project Management and Staffing Group.