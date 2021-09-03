Business Conference for Women

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ok Ladies… Are you a visionary, a creative? Are you an entrepreneurial woman looking for the tools to be successful in your business? If you answered yes to any of those questions. There’s an event coming up that you might want to add to your calendar.

Executive Director Kendra Robinson joined us on HRS to share details on the upcoming conference.

Mark your calendars for The Women Glowing in Business Conference & Expo happening on September 11, 2021 at the Kroc Center in Norfolk. Get details and Register at www.womenglowing.com.

For more information on the programs at The Community Outreach Coalition call them at 757-524-3325 or visit them online: www.cocoutreach.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Community Outreach Coalition

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter