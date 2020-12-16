Business and Healthcare Career Training

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new year is almost here and that means new professional opportunities await you — if you know where to look! And it all starts with the right training and preparation. Jeff Thorud from Bryant & Stratton College joined us with some great educational advice on careers in business and healthcare.

Bryant & Stratton College

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach

Winter 2021 semester begins on Wednesday, January 13

For registration, enrollment and more information call (866) 873-69-36

Visit BRYANT STRATTON.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant and Stratton College.

MORE FROM HRS!