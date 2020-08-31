Busch Vacuum Solutions’ Food Pantry Drive-Thru

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Vacuum Solutions in Virginia Beach is working to help families in need across Hampton Roads.



Next weekend, they’re hosting a drive-thru food drive at their facility and hope to donate to at least 1,500 families.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, starting at 9 a.m. at the Busch Vacuum Solutions facility. The address is 516 Viking Drive in Virginia Beach behind the Post Office just off Lynnhaven Parkway.

They will be distributing 1 box per car of: non-perishable food & household essentials as well as baby items if needed on a first come, first serve basis.

For questions and further details please contact Busch Vacuum Solutions at info@buschusa.com.