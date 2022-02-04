Bunion Relief Treatment

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Bunions can be incredibly painful and previous surgery options could cause the problem to return.

Dr. Blake Moore with Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists joined HRS with details about 3D Bunion Correction surgery called Lapiplasty.

Dr. Blake Moore with Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
Located at 1975 Glenn Mitchell Drive Virginia Beach
Give them a call at: (757) 321-3360 or visit them online lapiplasty.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Treace Medical Concepts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter