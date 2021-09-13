Building Your Outdoor Water Feature

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Adding an outdoor water feature to your landscape adds so much to your family’s overall well-being, but it takes a while before it takes to your landscape. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some important information about the build process.

Easton Outdoors
If you’re interested in adding a custom-designed water feature to your landscape… get in touch with Micah Miller and his team today!
Give them a call at (757) 234-3769 or visit EASTON-OUTDOORS.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter