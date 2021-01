PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking for a rewarding and secure career with great benefits and time off, you can find just what you need at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program. Norfolk Naval Shipyard is accepting applications for the apprentice program February 1st through March 1st.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program

You can learn more about this opportunity by visiting navsea.navy.mil.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

