BSC Sports Programs

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Basketball, baseball, softball, track and field and even beach volleyball are just a few of the sports we talked about with Jeff Thorud at Bryant & Stratton College.

Bryant & Stratton College
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
For registration, enrollment, and more information call (866) 873-6936
Visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu
If you’re interested in being a BSC Bobcat, visit Virginia.BSCBOBCATS.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter