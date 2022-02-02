BSC Sports Programs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Basketball, baseball, softball, track and field and even beach volleyball are just a few of the sports we talked about with Jeff Thorud at Bryant & Stratton College.

Bryant & Stratton College

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach

For registration, enrollment, and more information call (866) 873-6936

Visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu

If you’re interested in being a BSC Bobcat, visit Virginia.BSCBOBCATS.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.