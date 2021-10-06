BSC Bobcats Athletics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Even with COVID restrictions, Fall college sports are in full swing here in Hampton Roads and the Mighty Bobcats of Bryant & Stratton College are off to a roaring start. Director of Hampton Roads Campuses, Jeff Thorud joined us with the details.

Bryant & Stratton College
The Winter 2022 semester starts on Wednesday, January 12th at both Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses. For more information, visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu or call (866) 873-6936
And if you’re interested in athletics and esports… make sure to go to BSCBOBCATS.com and click the recruitment link.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

