PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s not too late to sign up for classes at Bryant & Stratton College this fall.

Director of Hampton Roads Campuses, Jeff Thorud, tells HRS about all the degrees they have to offer.

The fall semester starts September 7.

Bryant & Stratton College

bryantstratton.edu

866-873-6936

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.