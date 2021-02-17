Bryant & Stratton Can Help You Afford Top-Notch Training

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Deciding to pursue the education to launch a rewarding career is exciting, but figuring out how to pay for it can be daunting without help. Today, Market Financial Aid Director Bethann Verbal explains the many ways her team at Bryant & Stratton College can help students organize their financial information, and use the benefits, scholarships, and assistance that will make hitting the books less of a burden!

Bryant & Stratton College
Virginia Beach and Hampton Campuses
Business and IT Career Virtual Open House March 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Spring 2021 semester starts Wednesday, May 5
For more information and registration, call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

