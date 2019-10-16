Bryant and Stratton College Night in the Netherrealms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bryant & Stratton College is celebrating its 165th anniversary this year as one of the nation’s premiere career colleges of choice — and as 2019 is coming to a close, the college is throwing one more shindig… and you’re invited! Director of Hampton Roads Campuses, Jeff Thorud and the new Bobcats Esports Coach, Vanessa Lasko joined us with all the details.

Bryant & Stratton College’s 165th Anniversary Celebration

Mayoral Proclamation and Esports Arena Ribbon Cutting is Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Virginia Beach campus. RSVP call (866) 873-6936

“NIGHT IN THE NETHERREALMS” Mortal Kombat Tournament and Halloween Festivities

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bryant & Stratton College in Hampton – Peninsula Town Center.

Click Recruitment link at BSCBOBCATS.com or call (866) 873-6936)

