Brush, Floss and Fluoride!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Adrian Laxa and Dr. John Denison from Atlantic Dental Care remind everyone with teeth how important it is to keep them strong with fluoride.

Atlantic Dental Care
74 locations serving Hampton Roads
Dr. Laxa is at Atlantic Dental Care on Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach
(757) 497-0450
Dr. Denison is at Atlantic Dental Care on City Center Blvd in Newport News.
(757) 873-9000
Visit AtlanticDentalCare.Net for more information, and to make an appointment.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Atlantic Dental Care.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories