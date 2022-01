PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is under a winter storm warning and we are expected to get plenty of snow in the next 2 days.

With the snow and ice comes more problems like downed power lines and loss of power. Dominion Energy lineman Taylor Pruitt joined HRS with some useful information.

If you lose power due to the storm, report the outage to Dominion Energy at dominionenergy.com.