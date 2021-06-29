Bring The World To You

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You don’t have to leave town to enjoy an international experience! Jolene Rader from Pilots and Places Adventures tells us how she can bring the world to your door with just a phone call!

Get in touch with Jolene and bring the world to you with Pilots and Places Adventures.
(757) 679-8596

PilotsAndPlaces.com

And connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Discount packages available for schools, churches, military, libraries and other educational organizations.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Pilots and Places Adventures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter