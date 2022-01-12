Bridge the Gap Collective

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s no secret that something is in the water in Hampton Roads.
We have some of the most talented artists from all walks of life and we’re not just talking about the famous ones! ‘Bridge the Gap Collective’ started with one idea, to create a community through the use of arts offering free local events with a wide variety of artists.

Creative Director, Christian Torres, tells us more in today’s Community Connection.

Engage with the talents of 757 and support Bridge the Gap Collective
They have a Beats and Brews event kicking off their first show of 2022!
On January 22 enjoy live musical performances from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capstan!
Get more information here.

