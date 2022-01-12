Brain-Boosting Foods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Uma Naidoo is the author of the new book, “This Is Your Brain On Food,” and she joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with healthy ideas that will improve the overall health of your brain and the rest of your body.

Try these great new recipes!

Spice-Roasted Chicken Breast

( gluten- free, dairy- free)

While chicken breast is a healthy lean protein, it can lack ﬂavor, so the addition of spices here beneﬁts both the brain and the ﬂavor. Leftovers can be used to top a healthy green salad.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon ground coriander

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄4 cup olive oil

2 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Recipe:

Combine the spices in a small bowl and add them and the olive oil to a large bowl. Allow the spices to blend into the oil for a few minutes. Apply this marinade to the chicken breasts. You can marinate the chicken for as little as 30 minutes or overnight in the fridge.

When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 400°F and position a rack in the middle of the oven. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Place the chicken breasts on the sheet pan and bake for about 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature at the thickest part of the breast reads 165– 170°F.

Rest the roasted chicken for 10 minutes before serving.

OVEN-ROASTED MISO-GLAZED SWEET POTATOES

(vegetarian, vegan, gluten- free, dairy- free)

This is one of my favorite recipes to share and teach. Fermented miso paste gives both a great probiotic beneﬁt and wonderful depth of ﬂavor to the richness of the sweet potatoes. Once you taste the umami from the miso paste, you may enjoy using it to brighten other roasted vegetable dishes too.

Servings: 8

Prep Time: 20 minutes Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1⁄2 cup white miso paste

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1⁄4 tablespoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

4 medium sweet potatoes, unpeeled, sliced into discs

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Mix the miso paste, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Toss in the sweet potatoes and combine. Place the sweet potatoes on a sheet pan, making sure they are arranged in a single layer. Roast in the oven for 20– 25 minutes, until the potatoes are tender (a sharp knife should cut through easily).