PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all crafters and artists! Every year Chesapeake Regional Health Foundations puts the fun in fundraiser for an uplifting event.

We’re talking about the Bra-Ha-Ha. Breast Care Nurse Navigator, Meg Shrader, joined HRS to break down the 2021 event.

Get uplifted at Bra-Ha-Ha 2021

5K Run Walk is coming up on September 11th…

Awards Show and Auction is October 29th.

If you’re feeling crafty and creative the deadline to register a bra is October 15th.

Visit BraHaHa.org for more information or connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation