Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula Announces Summer Feeding Sites

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula is doing its part to make sure that no child goes hungry this summer. This year, eight sites are participating in the 2020 Summer Food Service Program, which takes place from now until September 4.

For more information visit the Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula online or call (757) 223-7204.

