Boys and Girls Club 25th Annual Dinner and Auction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When kids in the community need a little extra help, who do they turn to? The answer is the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

On today’s Community Connection, we talked with Hal Smith from The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula about their 25th Annual Dinner and Auction this weekend.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula’s 25th Annual Dinner Auction will be held Saturday, October 2nd at the Warwick Yacht & Country Club in Newport News.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased through their website, bagclub.com, or by calling (757) 223-7204.