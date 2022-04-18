PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s another movement happening during the Great Resignation.

Employers are making offers and incredible deals to rehire the talent that left. These re-hires are known as “Boomerang Employees.” Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer, joined us today to share her thoughts on this new “I’m back” phenomenon.

