PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Books and brews and vino too! The largest fundraiser benefitting Friends of Norfolk Public Library is coming up Saturday, October 21 at Slover Library. Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 at the door, but the event is expected to sell out. For more information visit FriendsNPLVA.com .
