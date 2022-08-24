PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For parents of children with ADHD, going back to school can be a major source of anxiety. Craig Coombs II, is an author who was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 15. He says the diagnosis can be overwhelming, but he wants kids to see it as a superpower. He shares his book dedicated to children with ADHD: “Phillip’s Adventures: The Mean Green Lights.”

Phillip’s Adventures

Purchase “The Mean Green Lights” at PhillipsAdventure.com

Book Signing: Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 25499 Florence St. in Courtland, Virginia

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Phillip’s Adventures LLC.