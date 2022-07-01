PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) – Boatsetter’s CEO and co-founder Jackie Baumgarten, along with boat owner Eileen Garrett, stopped by the Hampton Roads Show to talk about the peer-to-peer boat rental company.

Boatsetter not only gives customers the option to rent their boat or yacht out but also gives the opportunity for non-boat owners to rent out a boat for a number of uses.

This includes fishing, sailing, or even for special events and celebrations.

